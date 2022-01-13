$789.04 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will announce sales of $789.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $648.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $6,696,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $5,118,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 976,899 shares of company stock worth $222,451,710 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,099. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.93.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

