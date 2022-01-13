80,000 Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Purchased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $1,384,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,806 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caleres stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,002. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $886.74 million, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 2.50. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.