908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP John Kenneweg Sells 9,300 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Kenneweg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $303,200.00.

On Monday, October 18th, John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $322,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 908 Devices by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after buying an additional 1,633,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in 908 Devices by 1,486.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 555,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 908 Devices by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 376,787 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in 908 Devices by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 331,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,615,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

