93,375 Shares in TradeUP Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:UPTD) Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:UPTD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 93,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of TradeUP Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ UPTD opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92. TradeUP Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

TradeUP Acquisition Company Profile

TradeUp Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TradeUp Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

