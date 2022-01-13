Aavegotchi (GHST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $140.87 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $140.87 million and approximately $29.70 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00005050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00057903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 66,907,717 coins and its circulating supply is 65,143,553 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

