ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stake Boosted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 0.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in ABB by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ABB by 30.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB opened at $38.61 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.22.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.