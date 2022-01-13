AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $137.29 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $138.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

