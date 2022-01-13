Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ACP stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 104.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 87,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

