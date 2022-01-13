Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:ASGI opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

