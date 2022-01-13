ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 635.5% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAVMY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.77) to €13.50 ($15.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.84) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.30 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of AAVMY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,781. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

