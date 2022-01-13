Absci Corp’s (NASDAQ:ABSI) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 18th

Absci’s (NASDAQ:ABSI) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 18th. Absci had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Absci’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Absci alerts:

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Absci has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative return on equity of 258.68% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Absci will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth about $17,175,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth about $302,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth about $21,629,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.