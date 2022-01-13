Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACCD. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered their price target on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.82. Accolade has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accolade will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Accolade by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.