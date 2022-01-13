ACENT Hits Market Capitalization of $5.50 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ACENT has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $867,122.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00058831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

