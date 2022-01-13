Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the December 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASPCF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto.

