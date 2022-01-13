Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 42,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACKIU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 168.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 14.4% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 68,299 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the second quarter worth $109,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the second quarter worth $589,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the third quarter worth $529,000.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

