Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 27,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 414,672 shares.The stock last traded at $12.26 and had previously closed at $12.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 161,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 101.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 512,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 258,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

