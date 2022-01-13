Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $237.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.17.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI stock opened at $207.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $224.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.