Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

GOLF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 517.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 264.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

