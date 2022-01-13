Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.65. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 2,391,859 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on ADMP shares. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

