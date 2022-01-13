Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 14,362 Shares

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 5,532 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $22,459.92.

ADAP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 524,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,896. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $524.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 99,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,908.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.