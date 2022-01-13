ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives $42.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADCT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.99. 133,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $34.48.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

