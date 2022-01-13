adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded adidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.50.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADDYY opened at $145.67 on Monday. adidas has a 12-month low of $137.64 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.74.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). adidas had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in adidas by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.