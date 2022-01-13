Adshares Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.91 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Adshares has a market cap of $53.38 million and $3.91 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00005724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00184903 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,831,991 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

