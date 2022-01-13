Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,754,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,016 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $386,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD stock opened at $137.47 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day moving average is $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.