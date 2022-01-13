Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 4,081 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,248,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $125.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.43.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

