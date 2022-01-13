Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,742,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after buying an additional 137,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 21.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,936,000 after buying an additional 149,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Crocs by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 696,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX stock opened at $134.91 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340 in the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.56.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.