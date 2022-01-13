Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,444 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.88% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

IPO opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $77.05.

