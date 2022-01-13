Advisory Services Network LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $87.38 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $90.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.44.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.