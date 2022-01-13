Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148,362 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

