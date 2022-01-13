Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hub Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 242,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hub Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $80.60 on Thursday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.