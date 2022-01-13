Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,348 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 23.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 9.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 31.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 29.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO opened at $103.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average is $110.94. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In other news, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,294,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

