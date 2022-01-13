Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $220,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis P. Barton sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $199,572.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,811. Corporate insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aemetis by 870.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $620,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of -0.38. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

