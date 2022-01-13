AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Short Interest Update

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,100 shares, a growth of 549.4% from the December 15th total of 82,400 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 744,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AeroCentury from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AeroCentury in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AeroCentury by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 139,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,452. The company has a market capitalization of $206.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.68. AeroCentury has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

