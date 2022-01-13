Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349,454 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $29,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AFL opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

