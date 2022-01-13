Aigang Trading 588.6% Higher This Week (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded 588.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $18,052.80 and approximately $9,164.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00058367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

