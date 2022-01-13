Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AFLYY. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a hold rating and a €4.50 ($5.11) price target on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.