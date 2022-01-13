Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,976 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Alamos Gold worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

