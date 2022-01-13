Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. The company traded as high as $64.37 and last traded at $61.88, with a volume of 6431815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $240,198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alcoa by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,323,000 after purchasing an additional 728,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,027,000 after purchasing an additional 187,613 shares in the last quarter.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.