Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.92) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ALFA stock opened at GBX 191 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £573 million and a P/E ratio of 26.90. Alfa Financial Software has a twelve month low of GBX 112.50 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 221 ($3.00). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 194.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.58.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

