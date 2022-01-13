Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Align Technology posted sales of $834.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN traded down $14.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $524.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,508. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $494.45 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $638.61 and its 200 day moving average is $654.48.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.