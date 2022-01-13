Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 5577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $198,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $445,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,996,964 shares of company stock worth $140,675,268.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 45.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,220,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 693,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

