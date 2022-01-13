Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives $57.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANCUF remained flat at $$40.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.