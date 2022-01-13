Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $155.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE ALLE traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.49. 7,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegion has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 20.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 63.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth $211,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

