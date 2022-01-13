Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 189,323 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $345,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,725 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of IDEX by 10.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IDEX by 340.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after purchasing an additional 778,626 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IEX stock opened at $226.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.81.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.08.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

