Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,088,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,466 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $482,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,538,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 44.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 191.2% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of PM stock opened at $101.44 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

