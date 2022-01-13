Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,346 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.03% of Veeva Systems worth $454,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV opened at $239.70 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.91 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.32.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,499 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

