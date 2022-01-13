AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 4,825.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE:ACV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.55. 330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,671. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,020.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,348 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,097 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

