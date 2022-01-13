Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.46 and last traded at $38.46. Approximately 34 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 53,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $574.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 33.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 78,440 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 66,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 61.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 75,522 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 30.2% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

