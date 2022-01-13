Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.