Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 248.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALLO. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

